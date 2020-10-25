The Police are investigating after a man died following a collision in Saffron Walden.

A car and a bicycle were in collision in Wenden Road at around 3.40pm today (Sunday 25 October).

Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene.

The road has been closed while we investigate and we’re advising you to avoid the area.

The Police, need anyone who saw what happened, has CCTV or dash cam footage, or has any other information to call us on 101 quoting incident 785 of 25 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.