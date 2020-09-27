A woman has died following a collision on the M11 near #Harlow overnight.

Police were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 8 for Stansted and junction 7 for Harlow shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (Saturday 26 September).

It was reported an Audi had been in collision with the central reservation before being in collision with a BMW and a VW Passat.

The passenger in the Audi, a woman in her 30s, sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died.

It is believed that there could have been another vehicle in the vicinity of the Audi at the time of the collision.

At this stage we don’t have a description of that vehicle and we need anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage to come forward.

In particular, we need to speak to anyone who saw any interaction between the Audi and any other vehicles.

The road was closed between junctions eight and seven so we could investigate and officers have worked through the night to release the traffic which had built up.

The road is likely to remain closed until at least mid-morning.

Sergeant Alex Black from the Serious Collison Investigation Unit has said: “This was a horrific collision which has had a tragic outcome and it’s really important we’re able to establish exactly what’s happened.

“I need anyone who has any information about what happened, or any footage of the collision or the lead up to it, to come forward.

“Officers have been working through the night in really challenging circumstances.

“We only get one chance to collect all possible evidence following collisions. When the road re-opens, any remaining evidence is lost.

“When someone has sadly lost their life it’s really important we’re able to give their family answers about what happened.

“I want to thank drivers who have been stuck in the traffic for their patience and understanding.”

If you have any information about what happened please call us on 101 quoting incident 1337 of 26 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111