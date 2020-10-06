Police are appealing for witnesses and information to trace the driver of a van who failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Ilford.

Officers were called at 9.39am on Tuesday, 29 September to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian in Betchworth Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and spoke to a 28-year-old woman. She suffered bruising to her knee.

The van involved in the collision didn’t stop at the scene and enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing. He is described as white and aged late 20s to early 30s with blond hair. He was driving a white Ford Transit van which also contained a passenger.

Officers at East Area CID led by Detective Sergeant Dave Parrish are investigating and enquires continue including speaking to the woman and examining CCTV. No arrests have been made at this stage. Officers are keeping an open mind about any possible motive and taking the matter very seriously.

Anyone who can help or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1820/29Sep.