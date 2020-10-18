Police continue to appeal for information from the public to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with an incident aboard a bus in Harrow.

On Saturday, 25 January at 3pm, a man boarded a Route 114 bus at Kenton Road.

Whilst on board the bus, he assaulted, spat at, and racially abused a 65-year-old female passenger.

Although the victim did not suffer lasting injuries, she has been shocked and distressed by the attack.

The man is described as Asian, aged in his 60s or 70s, approximately 5ft 8inches tall of chubby build. He was walking with a stick and pulling a shopping trolley.

Detective Constable Stuart Giddings of the Roads and Transport Policing Command said:

“This was a truly shocking and spontaneous attack on a woman who was sitting on the bus minding her own business. This type of behaviour cannot go unchecked and I would ask people to look at the image and see if they recognise this man then do the right thing and contact police.”

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact police by calling 101, 07826 535 577 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 4623/25Jan.