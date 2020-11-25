Police are appealing for information about a burglary on Notte Street, Plymouth, in the early hours of the morning on Friday 28 August.
At around 2.30am a male suspect has entered the basement parking area of a property and stolen a mountain bike during the burglary.
Police would like to speak to the man pictured because he may have vital information which could assist police enquiries.
Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone who has any information about the burglary, is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting crime reference number, CR/073535/20.