Three males have been charged with multiple offences including burglary, theft and dangerous driving

Michael Craggs, 25, of Lapage Terrace, Bradford has been charged with 14 offences which include five burglaries, three attempted burglaries, theft from a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Aiden Kerridge, 19, of Sandfield Road, was been charged with two burglaries.

A 16-year-old male also from Bradford, has been charged with two counts of burglary and assault on an emergency worker.

The burglaries took place in multiple locations across Bradford including Keighley, Thornton, Ilkley, Bingley and also Rawdon and Guiseley in Leeds.

All three will appear at Bradford magistrates court today (20 August).