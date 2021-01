Levi Paschal, 34 of Clarence Avenue, SW4 was found guilty of murdering 38-year-old Lee Casey following the conclusion of a trial at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 28 January.

He was also convicted of the robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a 48-year-old male victim.

His partner, Clementine Jones, 32 , also of Clarence Avenue, SW4 was also found guilty of the robbery and causing GBH with intent.

Both will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 5 February.