Cambridge cops have locked up a man spotted selling drugs in broad daylight from his car. Kiama Guy, 27, was caught red-handed dealing from the boot of a white Audi on Regent Terrace.
Busted in Broad Daylight
On 30 September 2023, a vigilant member of the public tipped off police after witnessing Guy passing small packets of drugs to multiple buyers in exchange for cash.
When officers showed up, Guy bolted but later returned shirtless and without the suspicious holdall. He claimed he’d been eating nearby, but cops weren’t buying it. The bag contained class A and B substances, which were seized on the spot.
Two Years Inside
At Cambridge Crown Court on 29 January, Guy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, ketamine, MDMA, and psilocin. He was slapped with a two-year prison sentence.
Police Praise Public Vigilance
“This was blatant drug dealing in a busy public area, witnessed by members of the community. Their quick reporting allowed us to respond quickly and secure vital evidence. We will continue to target those who choose to bring drugs and associated harm into our communities,” said Detective Constable Abbie Ellis.