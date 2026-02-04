Cambridge cops have locked up a man spotted selling drugs in broad daylight from his car. Kiama Guy, 27, was caught red-handed dealing from the boot of a white Audi on Regent Terrace.

Busted in Broad Daylight

On 30 September 2023, a vigilant member of the public tipped off police after witnessing Guy passing small packets of drugs to multiple buyers in exchange for cash.

When officers showed up, Guy bolted but later returned shirtless and without the suspicious holdall. He claimed he’d been eating nearby, but cops weren’t buying it. The bag contained class A and B substances, which were seized on the spot.

Two Years Inside

At Cambridge Crown Court on 29 January, Guy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, ketamine, MDMA, and psilocin. He was slapped with a two-year prison sentence.

Police Praise Public Vigilance