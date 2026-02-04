Six Years for Savage Assaults

Lewis Taylor, 36, has been slammed behind bars after terrorising a woman with a series of violent attacks on the Isle of Sheppey. The vicious offender’s rampage left his victim hospitalised and traumatised.

Horrific Abuse from Strangling to Spitting

The nightmare began in June 2025 when Taylor, accusing her of cheating, strangled the woman and shoved her to the floor. His violence didn’t stop there. He stormed her workplace, grabbed her by the collar, and spat in her face. On another occasion, he left her with two black eyes.

Final Attack Shocks Neighbours

The horrific climax happened on 27 July in Leysdown. Taylor forced his way into the victim’s home, repeatedly bashing her head against a toilet, floors, the walls, and punching her. In a disgusting act, he dragged her outside, urinated on her, and smashed her phone. The woman made a desperate escape to neighbours who rushed to call the police.

Justice Served

Taylor ran but was caught in Sidcup the same evening. Charged with strangulation, assault by beating, actual bodily harm, and criminal damage, he was found guilty at Maidstone Crown Court despite denying all allegations. On 30 January 2026, he was handed a six-year prison sentence plus a 15-year restraining order.