Caught red-handed with a drug stash

Ahmed Mohamed, 28, of Cardiff, was nabbed on November 24, 2025, as police moved in outside his apartment in The Boulevard. Officers linked him to a mobile phone used alongside a known drug phone and stopped him as he pulled up in his rented car.

Excuses don’t wash with cops

During searches, police found crack cocaine hidden in his underpants, plus more drugs, digital scales, a money counting machine, and a knife. Mohamed claimed the drug phone found in his flat belonged to a dealer friend who’d dropped it in a puddle outside. He insisted he’d stored it in a bag of rice to dry it out.

He also said the drugs – worth more than £3,000 – were for personal use and that he kept them in his pants to avoid losing them. The money counting machine? Apparently just a prop for a music video.

Strong evidence leads to a guilty plea

The Cardiff and Vale Organised Crime Unit pieced together a solid case. Mohamed pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cocaine, acquiring criminal property, possession of a knife in public, and driving while disqualified.

Judge slams bizarre lies, hands 52-month jail term

On Friday, January 30, Cardiff Crown Court sentenced Mohamed to 52 months behind bars. His far-fetched excuses didn’t save him from jail time.