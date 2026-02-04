Mark Davison, 28, has been slammed with a hefty prison sentence for pushing class A and B drugs in Ellesmere Port.
Five Years and Seven Months Behind Bars
The Great Sutton man appeared at Chester Crown Court on 16 January, where he was sentenced to five years and seven months for drug offences.
Davison had already pleaded guilty to charges including supplying cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis.
How Police Busted the Drug Ring
- Detectives traced two mobile numbers hawking drugs in the local area.
- They identified Davison as the user of these phones, arranging drug deals by text.
- Police raided his Acre Road home on 18 December 2025.
- Officers seized a ‘graft phone’ filled with drug messages, cash, and paraphernalia.
- Evidence left Davison with no choice but to plead guilty.
Police Praise the Bust, Urge Public to Speak Up
Detective Constable Mike Rogers said: “I welcome the sentence and hope it reassures the community another dealer is off the streets.
“Davison was caught red-handed, profiting from the misery caused by his drugs.”
“If you know about drug activity in your area, contact police on 101 or report online. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”