Watch Live

SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port

  • Updated: 06:21
  • , 4 February 2026

 

Mark Davison, 28, has been slammed with a hefty prison sentence for pushing class A and B drugs in Ellesmere Port.

Five Years and Seven Months Behind Bars

The Great Sutton man appeared at Chester Crown Court on 16 January, where he was sentenced to five years and seven months for drug offences.

Davison had already pleaded guilty to charges including supplying cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis.

How Police Busted the Drug Ring

  • Detectives traced two mobile numbers hawking drugs in the local area.
  • They identified Davison as the user of these phones, arranging drug deals by text.
  • Police raided his Acre Road home on 18 December 2025.
  • Officers seized a ‘graft phone’ filled with drug messages, cash, and paraphernalia.
  • Evidence left Davison with no choice but to plead guilty.

Police Praise the Bust, Urge Public to Speak Up

Detective Constable Mike Rogers said: “I welcome the sentence and hope it reassures the community another dealer is off the streets.

“Davison was caught red-handed, profiting from the misery caused by his drugs.”

“If you know about drug activity in your area, contact police on 101 or report online. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.37.54
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.33.24
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
s960_Mags_court_image_960x640-4
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 11.26.28
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent

Must READ

CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake

More For You

RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance

More From UK News in Pictures

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
PAEDO STING Boy Admits Stoning Man to Death at Kent Beach Over ‘Paedophile’ Claim
MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy
PUB BRAWL CCTV Released After Brutal Folkestone Pub Brawl
DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene
LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years
LIVES FEARED LOST Light Aircraft Crashes Near Littleborough in Dramatic Emergency Response
SEX ATTACKER Police Race to ID Man After Sexual Offence in Greater Manchester
TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham
NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance
LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years
FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod
TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton

More From UKNIP

Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DIRTY BAG Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Trip to Visit Jeffrey Epstein Just 48 Hours After His Jail Release
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town