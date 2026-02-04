Mark Davison, 28, has been slammed with a hefty prison sentence for pushing class A and B drugs in Ellesmere Port.

Five Years and Seven Months Behind Bars

The Great Sutton man appeared at Chester Crown Court on 16 January, where he was sentenced to five years and seven months for drug offences.

Davison had already pleaded guilty to charges including supplying cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis.

How Police Busted the Drug Ring

Detectives traced two mobile numbers hawking drugs in the local area.

They identified Davison as the user of these phones, arranging drug deals by text.

Police raided his Acre Road home on 18 December 2025.

Officers seized a ‘graft phone’ filled with drug messages, cash, and paraphernalia.

Evidence left Davison with no choice but to plead guilty.

Police Praise the Bust, Urge Public to Speak Up