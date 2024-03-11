Emergency services have swiftly responded to a suspected stabbing incident reported on Sudbury Heights Avenue in Sudbury Hill this evening.

Witnesses observed a significant presence of police cars, ambulances, and an air ambulance near the junction of Morden Gardens, just off Sudbury Heights Avenue, at approximately 7:00 pm.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed their involvement, stating: “We were called at 5:30 pm today (March 11) to reports of a stabbing in Morden Gardens, UB6. We sent several resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We treated one patient and took them to the hospital.”

Upon inquiry, the Metropolitan Police provided a statement regarding the incident: “We were called at 17:31 hrs on Monday, March 11, to reports of a man found injured in Sudbury Heights Avenue, Sudbury. Officers responded with paramedics and found a man with a suspected stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is being assessed. An investigation is underway, and a crime scene remains in place. Any witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting CAD 5384/11Mar.

The incident has sparked concerns within the community, with authorities urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Details surrounding the circumstances of the stabbing remain under scrutiny as law enforcement officials work to establish a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the incident