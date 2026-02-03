Watch Live

HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot

  • Updated: 11:44
  • , 3 February 2026

Former Barrow A.F.C. defender Francis Ventre, 63, has been jailed for nine years for masterminding a £479,500 cocaine and ketamine conspiracy. The Liverpool-based ex-footballer used his club’s name as the password for an encrypted phone to arrange his drug deals.

Encrypted Phone Crack Leads to Downfall

Ventre operated behind the alias “Dillforest” on an EncroChat phone between April and June 2020. These phones were favoured by criminals for anonymous messaging until an international law enforcement team cracked the platform in 2020. This breakthrough gave police access to millions of messages, including Ventre’s.

The Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, combining National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police efforts, uncovered Dillforest’s leading role in distributing Class A cocaine and Class B ketamine.

Behind the Screens: Drug Deals and Clues

  • Dillforest offered cocaine and ketamine—sometimes discounting prices—and personally delivered the drugs or coordinated others to do so.
  • He shared images of the drugs and discussed profit transfers and payments.
  • His supply involved 1 kilogram of cocaine (£38,500 street value) and 63 kilograms of ketamine (£441,000 street value).

Investigators pieced together details from thousands of encrypted messages, noting his birthday, postcode, and the key “barrow” in his password, linking Dillforest directly to ex-Barrow A.F.C. footballer Francis Ventre.

Arrest, Guilty Plea & Sentencing

Ventre was arrested at his West Derby home on 25 November 2025. Charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply ketamine, and conspiracy to convert criminal property, he pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 December 2025.

The court handed down a nine-year prison sentence, ending Ventre’s criminal career and exposing the dark side beneath his football past.

Recommended for you

Police tape seals the cordon.
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 15.34.54
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop

Must READ

LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search
URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait

More For You

The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?

More From UK News in Pictures

SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot

More From UKNIP

The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun