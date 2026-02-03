Watch Live

LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years

  14:18
  3 February 2026

A sick predator from Gillingham has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of raping a young child.

Andrew Clark Caught After Shocking Abuse Reveal

Andrew Clark, 62, was arrested on 18 June 2023 following a brave disclosure by his victim. The arrest followed six serious charges, including rape and sexual assault.

Clark Denies Crime,s but Jury Sees Through Lies

Despite consistently denying all accusations, Clark was convicted in a November 2025 trial. The jury found him guilty of rape, attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, and possession of indecent images.

Justice Served at Maidstone Crown Court

On Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced Clark to 13 years behind bars. A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed to protect the public.

“Andrew Clark has caused serious harm to a young person and his sentence is justly deserved for his terrible crimes,” said investigating officer DC Jack Kennedy.

“He denied the offences, forcing his victim to go through a prolonged trial. I’d like to commend the victim for coming forward and I hope Clark’s imprisonment brings them a sense of closure.”

This verdict sends a clear warning: child abusers will be hunted down and punished to the full extent of the law.

