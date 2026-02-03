Flight Forced to Turn Back After Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted Mid-Air

Horrific Incident Sparks Emergency Return

A transatlantic Aer Lingus flight headed for Boston was forced to turn around after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the man sitting beside her. The shocking mid-air attack triggered a costly diversion back to Shannon Airport, Ireland, on November 15, 2023.

Farmer Pleads Guilty to Assault

Patrick Noone, 58, a farmer from Curragh, County Galway, was admitted to two counts of sexual assault in Ennis Circuit Court. The then-teen said Noone rubbed and grabbed her buttocks, kissed her arm, and rubbed her thigh during the flight, which was still within Irish airspace.

Noone’s lawyer insisted he has no prior convictions and requested a probation report to understand the motive behind the offence. Judge Francis Comerford agreed and ordered the police to obtain a victim impact statement.

Flight Crew Acted Swiftly

The teenager informed the cabin crew about the unwanted contact about an hour into the flight. The captain was immediately notified and decided to turn the plane around, cutting short the journey across the Atlantic.

Aer Lingus reportedly faced around £24,000 in costs due to the emergency diversion.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case has been moved to the circuit court, where stiffer penalties apply. Witnesses in the US, including the victim’s grandmother and two female passengers, are expected to give evidence via video link. The complainant, now 18, is currently studying at a US college.

Judge Comerford declined to impose reporting restrictions, allowing Noone’s name to be made public for the first time in connection with the case.