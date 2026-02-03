Watch Live

TEEN ATTACK Horrific Incident Sparks Emergency Return

  • Updated: 09:19
  • , 4 February 2026

Flight Forced to Turn Back After Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted Mid-Air

Horrific Incident Sparks Emergency Return

A transatlantic Aer Lingus flight headed for Boston was forced to turn around after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the man sitting beside her. The shocking mid-air attack triggered a costly diversion back to Shannon Airport, Ireland, on November 15, 2023.

Farmer Pleads Guilty to Assault

Patrick Noone, 58, a farmer from Curragh, County Galway, was admitted to two counts of sexual assault in Ennis Circuit Court. The then-teen said Noone rubbed and grabbed her buttocks, kissed her arm, and rubbed her thigh during the flight, which was still within Irish airspace.

Noone’s lawyer insisted he has no prior convictions and requested a probation report to understand the motive behind the offence. Judge Francis Comerford agreed and ordered the police to obtain a victim impact statement.

Flight Crew Acted Swiftly

The teenager informed the cabin crew about the unwanted contact about an hour into the flight. The captain was immediately notified and decided to turn the plane around, cutting short the journey across the Atlantic.

Aer Lingus reportedly faced around £24,000 in costs due to the emergency diversion.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The case has been moved to the circuit court, where stiffer penalties apply. Witnesses in the US, including the victim’s grandmother and two female passengers, are expected to give evidence via video link. The complainant, now 18, is currently studying at a US college.

Judge Comerford declined to impose reporting restrictions, allowing Noone’s name to be made public for the first time in connection with the case.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 06.01.07
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 05.46.16
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 05.44.08
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 08.32.29
PAYBACK Drug Dealer Slapped with £400k Payback or Jail Threat

Must READ

BIG SAFETY BOOST Surrey Welcomes Eight New On-Call Firefighters in Big Boost for Local Safety
SAVAGE ATTACK Brutal Abuser Locked Up After Horror Attacks on Sheppey Woman

BREAKING

CHURCH SCANDLE Pastor Busted for Preying on Kids and Young Women in Chilling Church Scandal
TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester
COMMUNITY JOINS FORCES Grimsby Central Library Set for Comeback After Community Backing
SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree
SENT TO NORFOLK Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations
POLICE PLEA Have You Seen Missing David Jenkins?

More For You

CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
ARSON PROBE Overnight Garage Blaze Torches Dozens of Vehicles in Sheffield
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision
FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains
SHUTDOWN Four Nabbed and £750k Worth of Gear Seized in Massive IPTV Piracy Crackdown
ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners
CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney
MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg
EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence

BREAKING

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY Jet2 Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight, Emergency Declared Over UK
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port

More From UKNIP

KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein