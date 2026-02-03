Watch Live

DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance

  • Updated: 11:55
  • , 3 February 2026

One of the men accused of murdering former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has sparked chaos by refusing to leave his prison cell for a court hearing. Rico “Rashid” Gedel, 25, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court via video link on Wednesday but didn’t show up.

Defiant Prisoner Refuses to Attend Hearing

Gedel, charged with the murder of the disgraced musician at HMP Wakefield last October, stayed put in his cell at HMP Long Lartin, Worcestershire. Prison staff reportedly made “repeated attempts” to get him to attend. A prison officer told the court, “We’ve tried to coach him into attending on two more occasions, but he’s just refused.” No reason was given for his defiance.

Judge Demands Gedel Faces Court in Person

The judge has now ordered that Gedel be brought to Leeds Crown Court in person next week, where he is expected to finally enter a plea for the murder charge.

Gedel’s co-accused, Samuel Dodsworth, 43, pleaded not guilty last November.

Background: Ian Watkins’ Sick Crimes and Death

Watkins, 48, was sentenced to indefinite jail in 2013 after being convicted of multiple child sex offences. His murder inside prison shocked many, adding a grim chapter to the disgraced rocker’s dark legacy.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 16.17.58
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 16.08.54
MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 16.01.07
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
625936621_1580875513002306_8337797540882525147_n
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot

Must READ

FIND ALEXANDRA Police Launch Fresh Appeal for Missing Woman Alexandra Harrod
TRAGIC COLLISON AT SEA Ship Captain Jailed for Manslaughter After Deadly North Sea Crash
HOME GOAL Ex-Footballer Locked Up for Nine Years in £480k Drug Plot
SWEAT DREAMS More Like Crime Scenes Police Nab Gun and Drugs from “Bed Bus” in Wolverhampton
LOVE CHILD Prison Officer Jailed Over Secret Romance with Convicted Gangster
NEW BORN SCARE Teenager Arrested After E-Bike Crash Leaves Newborn in Hospital
TIP OFF Southampton Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Child Sex Messages
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Brings Traffic to a Standstill on the M2 in Kent
RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK
SAFE AND WELL Immingham Man Found Safe After Intense Week-Long Search

More For You

MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop

More From UK News in Pictures

URGENT SEARCH Seven-Year-Old Inaayah Disappears Near Casablanca
NO SHOW Zion Zion, 65, Faces Sexual Assault Charges But Refuses Court Appearance
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges
DELAYTS DRAG ON Brighton’s £15.5m Hospital Helipad Set for Test Flights After 8-Year Wait
SEASIDE ATTACK 17-Year-Old Teen ‘Raped’ in Shocking Late-Night Attack at UK Seaside Town
INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
TOLL TROUBLE Humber Bridge Automated Toll Troubles Spark New Helpline
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
CHILD GROOMER Retired Civil Servant Barely Avoids Jail Over Child Grooming Chat
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack

More From UKNIP

The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?