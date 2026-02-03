One of the men accused of murdering former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has sparked chaos by refusing to leave his prison cell for a court hearing. Rico “Rashid” Gedel, 25, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court via video link on Wednesday but didn’t show up.

Defiant Prisoner Refuses to Attend Hearing

Gedel, charged with the murder of the disgraced musician at HMP Wakefield last October, stayed put in his cell at HMP Long Lartin, Worcestershire. Prison staff reportedly made “repeated attempts” to get him to attend. A prison officer told the court, “We’ve tried to coach him into attending on two more occasions, but he’s just refused.” No reason was given for his defiance.

Judge Demands Gedel Faces Court in Person

The judge has now ordered that Gedel be brought to Leeds Crown Court in person next week, where he is expected to finally enter a plea for the murder charge.

Gedel’s co-accused, Samuel Dodsworth, 43, pleaded not guilty last November.

Background: Ian Watkins’ Sick Crimes and Death

Watkins, 48, was sentenced to indefinite jail in 2013 after being convicted of multiple child sex offences. His murder inside prison shocked many, adding a grim chapter to the disgraced rocker’s dark legacy.