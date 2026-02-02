A nasty crash on the A2 near Canterbury has caused significant delays late Sunday night. The collision occurred just before 11pm on February 1st, between the A28 Canterbury and the A2050 Harbledown junctions, forcing traffic to come to a complete stop.
Traffic Held as Emergency Services Deal with Incident
National Highways confirmed the road was closed westbound following the smash. Drivers faced long delays as emergency crews attended the scene and cleared the wreckage. The incident brought the busy route to a grinding halt during late-night peak hours.
Delays Cleared and Traffic Now Moving
By 1:15am on February 2nd, traffic was released and the road re-opened. National Highways thanked drivers for their patience while the incident was handled.
“Traffic has been released on the A2. Huge thanks to all drivers for bearing with us,” National Highways said.
Stay Tuned for Live Traffic Updates
This is a developing story. We will keep you posted on any further updates affecting the A2 in Canterbury. For now, motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and expect possible ripple delays in the area.