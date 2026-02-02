Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown

  • Updated: 01:28
  • , 2 February 2026
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP

 

A nasty crash on the A2 near Canterbury has caused significant delays late Sunday night. The collision occurred just before 11pm on February 1st, between the A28 Canterbury and the A2050 Harbledown junctions, forcing traffic to come to a complete stop.

Traffic Held as Emergency Services Deal with Incident

National Highways confirmed the road was closed westbound following the smash. Drivers faced long delays as emergency crews attended the scene and cleared the wreckage. The incident brought the busy route to a grinding halt during late-night peak hours.

Delays Cleared and Traffic Now Moving

By 1:15am on February 2nd, traffic was released and the road re-opened. National Highways thanked drivers for their patience while the incident was handled.

“Traffic has been released on the A2. Huge thanks to all drivers for bearing with us,” National Highways said.

Stay Tuned for Live Traffic Updates

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted on any further updates affecting the A2 in Canterbury. For now, motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and expect possible ripple delays in the area.

Recommended for you

617609118_1579421533147704_3303115255036873160_n
KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 16.24.02
KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 16.10.14
ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
images (2)
CHILD SEX CRIMES Police Officer Busted for Child Sex Crimes

Must READ

TRAGIC END Body Found in Bude After Man Goes Missing in Boscastle
EMERGENCY DRAMA Man Plucked to Safety After Falling Down Well on Cheadle High Street
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Horror Crash on Gloucestershire’s A417
Saudi Arabia Between Hardline Rhetoric and Fragile Alliances: When Influence Becomes a Burden and the Region Is Managed Without a Peace Strategy
GUNFIRE Man Seriously Injured in Sutton Coldfield Shooting
STABBING Police Confirm Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing as Crime Scene Remains in Place
MAJOR INCIDENT UPDATE Major Hospital Fire Sparks Massive Emergency Response

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held After Woman Stabbed to Death in Willesden
ARMED ROBBERY Brazen Hammer-Wielding Thugs Smash Their Way Into London Jewellers

BREAKING

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major Fire Triggers Emergency at University Hospital Southampton

More For You

NO FOUL PLAY Young Man Found Dead on Abbey Road in Barking
CAN OF WORMS FBI Told Trump Sexually Abused Underage Girl 35 Years Ago, DOJ Files Reveal
TAKEN TOO SOON Catherine O’Hara, Comedy Legend of ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Dies Aged 71
MURDER CHARGE Dover Murder Shocker: Suspect in Custody

More From UK News in Pictures

BREAKING

LIVE UPDATES Fire crews respond to electrical fire at Southampton General Hospital as West Wing evacuated and roads closed
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Tears Through Lewisham Nursery
COLOURFUL SHOW Brighton Musical Night Hits £6,000+ for HIV Charity
MARRY ME Shock Emails Reveal Duchess’ Close Ties to Epstein After Prison

BREAKING

MAJOR BLAZE LIVE UPDATES: Massive Fire Engulfs Former Nursery in Catford
SILVER LINING Cash Floods In After Scumbag Walkers Skip Hotel Bill and Stiff Rescue Team
GANG BUST £17m Money Laundering Gang Busted in Birmingham
FAG STING Thousands of Fake Cigarettes and Vapes Nabbed in Uttoxeter Sting
FLASHY PICTURE Drug Dealer Busted After Flaunting Cash on Social Media
CAUGHT RED HANDED Lewisham Midwife Stripped of Licence for Inhaling “Laughing Gas” in Empty Labour Rooms
LUCKY ESCAPE Driver Crashes Car Into Elderly Couple’s Home and Flees Scene

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
TEEN STABBING Two Air Ambulances Rush to Chippenham After Teen Stabbed
SPECIAL MEASURES Shock CQC Report Hits Three C’s Lewisham Care Home

More From UKNIP

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Body Found on St Leonards Beach Sparks Police Probe
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Bungalow Burned to Ground in Massive A420 Fire
WANTED SUSPECT Police Stop Car and Nab Wanted Burglary Suspect in Doncaster
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses
error: Content is protected !!