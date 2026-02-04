Alan Aldous Charged and Remanded

Alan Aldous, 35, with no fixed address, has been charged with two burglaries and was wanted on recall to prison. He appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 4 February, where he was remanded in custody. His next court date is set for 6 March at Swindon Crown Court.

Crime Details: Jewellery Theft and School Break-In

The charges follow a burglary at a property in Chippenham on 30 January, where pricey jewellery was stolen. Aldous is also linked to a break-in at Royal Wootton Bassett Academy on 2 February.

Multi-Department Police Effort Nabs Suspect

County Chief Inspector Ben Huggins praised the teamwork behind the arrest. “This was excellent work across several departments, including neighbourhood teams, response, and force operations to connect Aldous with the offences and then locate and arrest him,” he said.

“CID then gathered evidence and secured charges through the Crown Prosecution Service. Burglaries are among the most invasive crimes. It remains a top priority for us to keep people feeling safe in their own homes.”