A 37-year-old man from Tipton has been charged with serious sexual offences after a teenage girl was assaulted near a local canal.

Suspect Set to Face Court

Han Nurhantoso is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Saturday) for his first hearing. He faces charges of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Attack Took Place Near Groveland Road

The shocking incident happened on Monday morning along the canal close to Groveland Road in Tipton. Police swiftly moved to arrest Nurhantoso following the assault.

Community on Edge

Local residents are left shaken after the attack on the teenage girl. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.