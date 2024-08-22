 Man Hospitalised in Serious Condition After Arrest in South-East London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears of Chemical Exposure

UK News in Pictures

Man Hospitalised in Serious Condition After Arrest in South-East London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears of Chemical Exposure

Convicted Maidstone Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Court Order by Approaching Children in Library

Man, 28, Charged with Attempted Murder After Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Dorset Flat

Major Fire Incident at High-Rise Building in Slough Prompts Massive Emergency Response

Violent Abuser Convicted of Causing Life-Changing Injuries to 2-Year-Old Girl

Man Hospitalised in Serious Condition After Arrest in South-East London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears of Chemical Exposure

Man Hospitalised in Serious Condition After Arrest in South-East London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears of Chemical Exposure

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
Man Hospitalised In Serious Condition After Arrest In South-east London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears Of Chemical Exposure

A man arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers in south-east London has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after claiming he had ingested drugs, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The incident unfolded on Penge High Street on Thursday evening when officers responded to reports of a group of shoplifters at approximately 6.30pm

Man Hospitalised In Serious Condition After Arrest In South-east London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears Of Chemical Exposure
man hospitalised in serious condition after arrest in south east london, officers taken ill amid fears of chemical exposure

After a foot chase, officers arrested one man involved in the suspected shoplifting. However, while the man was being transported to the hospital, two officers in the police van began to feel unwell, prompting concerns about possible chemical exposure.

Man Hospitalised In Serious Condition After Arrest In South-east London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears Of Chemical Exposure
man hospitalised in serious condition after arrest in south east london, officers taken ill amid fears of chemical exposure

Emergency Response to Possible Chemical Exposure

The police van transporting the man stopped on Hayes Lane in Bromley as the officers’ condition worsened. Fearing a potential chemical exposure, emergency services—including ambulance and fire crews—were called to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has since “stood down” the incident, clarifying that there was no confirmed chemical exposure. Nevertheless, the two officers were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Both officers are expected to recover.

Man Hospitalised In Serious Condition After Arrest In South-east London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears Of Chemical Exposure
man hospitalised in serious condition after arrest in south east london, officers taken ill amid fears of chemical exposure

The arrested man, however, remains in a serious condition in the hospital after claiming he had ingested drugs during his arrest. The nature of his condition is still under investigation.

Investigation Ongoing

The Metropolitan Police has not released further details about the man’s identity or the specific circumstances of his arrest. A spokesperson for the Met said that inquiries are ongoing and that the situation is being closely monitored.

The incident caused significant disruption in the Bromley area, with Hayes Lane being temporarily closed off as emergency crews attended to the situation. Local residents were advised to avoid the area during the height of the incident.

Man Hospitalised In Serious Condition After Arrest In South-east London, Officers Taken Ill Amid Fears Of Chemical Exposure
man hospitalised in serious condition after arrest in south east london, officers taken ill amid fears of chemical exposure

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on determining the full circumstances surrounding the arrest and the condition of the officers involved. Updates on the man’s condition and any further developments are expected in the coming days.

