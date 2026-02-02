Crash Near Moonrakers Pub

A man in his 60s was left in critical condition after being knocked down by a car near the Moonrakers Pub in Swindon yesterday evening.

The smash happened just before 6pm on Whitworth Road, near the Cricklade Road junction. The victim was hit by a green Suzuki Vitara driven by a man in his 70s, who stayed at the scene.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Paramedics raced the injured pedestrian to the hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

Police Launch Urgent Appeal

Wiltshire Police urgently want witnesses to come forward. If you saw the crash or caught it on camera, your info could be vital.

Call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 235 (01/02)

Email [email protected]

The force is desperate for answers after this nasty collision.