A flashy selfie helped police snare a drug kingpin, with Merseyside Police revealing he posted a picture of himself enjoying a mud mask. But luxury spa days are off the menu for Gary Burden, now behind bars for over a decade.

Snapped at Liverpool Airport

Gary Burden was arrested at Liverpool Airport on 18 September 2025 as part of Operation Venetic, an international crackdown on criminals using the encrypted mobile service Encrochat to dodge the law.

Using the handle ‘gravedill’, Burden communicated with associates under various nicknames, including Gary/Gaz B, GB, Burden, and Gaz speak.

Digital Clues and Birthday Wishes

Burden’s careless chats gave police plenty to go on. He named family members, shared birthday wishes in May 2020, and gave hints about his car. He even sent selfies in a face mask and lying in bed – all of which linked him directly to the crimes.

The evidence proved damning. Burden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a staggering 12kg of cocaine, 24kg of heroin, and 72kg of cannabis, alongside laundering the profits of his drug empire between January and June 2020.

Justice Served: 13 Years and 4 Months Behind Bars

On 30 January, Burden was jailed for 13 years and 4 months. A police statement said, “Burden clearly thought he was above the law, but thanks to our painstaking investigation, we were able to bring him to justice.”

The mud mask snap may have seemed innocent, but it was the selfie that sealed his fate. Now he faces a lengthy stay away from the luxury life he once flaunted.