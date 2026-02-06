Police have swooped on Lord Peter Mandelson’s Wiltshire residence amid a shocking investigation linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Met Police Court Warrant at Exclusive Wiltshire Property

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Central Specialist Crime division executed a search warrant at Mandelson’s home near Wilcot, close to Pewsey, early this morning.

Another search took place at a separate property in Camden.

Investigation Into Misconduct in Public Office

The raids come as police probe alleged misconduct involving the 72-year-old former Labour heavyweight, in connection with the notorious convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said:

“I can confirm officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses, one in Wiltshire and another in Camden. The inquiries relate to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences. The individual involved has not been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Heightened Scrutiny After Epstein Files Leak

Lord Mandelson’s ties to Epstein have come under fresh scrutiny following the recent leak of Epstein’s files, renewing questions about their association.

This latest development marks a significant shake-up for the veteran politician.

Stay tuned for updates on this unfolding story.