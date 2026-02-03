Police Launch Quick Action After Disturbing Tip-Off

Officers rushed to an address on Alma Road, Southampton, after reports surfaced of a man sending sexualised messages to someone he thought was a child online.

Adel Khalaf, 40, Faces Serious Charges

While in custody, police investigations led to charges against Adel Khalaf, aged 40 and living on Alma Road. He is accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and trying to get a child to view sexual images.

Remanded in Custody

Khalaf has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today, February 3.