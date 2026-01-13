Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Tragedy on Catford Road: One Dead After Crash

  • Updated: 21:33
  • , 13 January 2026
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson

 

Emergency Services Race to Scene

The London Ambulance Service were alerted at 5.47pm on 13 January to a serious road traffic collision on Canadian Avenue, Catford.

A spokesperson confirmed crews rushed to help, deploying an ambulance team, paramedics in rapid response cars, and an incident officer.

Trauma Team Called In

London’s Air Ambulance also sent a trauma team in a fast-response vehicle to the scene, underscoring the crash’s severity.

Heartbreaking Outcome

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Emergency workers battled to save the victim, but the tragic loss was confirmed at the location.

