Emergency Services Race to Scene
The London Ambulance Service were alerted at 5.47pm on 13 January to a serious road traffic collision on Canadian Avenue, Catford.
A spokesperson confirmed crews rushed to help, deploying an ambulance team, paramedics in rapid response cars, and an incident officer.
Trauma Team Called In
London’s Air Ambulance also sent a trauma team in a fast-response vehicle to the scene, underscoring the crash’s severity.
Heartbreaking Outcome
“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Emergency workers battled to save the victim, but the tragic loss was confirmed at the location.