Police are desperate to find Nicola Noah-Holbrook, 43, who vanished from the Beaconsfield Road area of Chatham last Sunday evening. She was spotted at 7:45pm on 1 February 2026 but has not been heard from since.

Distinctive Look: Purple and Orange Hair Caught Attention

Nicola stands about 5ft 2in with an average build. She’s got a striking hairstyle—purple hair on the left side, orange on the right. Notably, she has a tattoo on the right side of her face next to her ear. Nicola might be wearing a woolly hat and a padded coat. She often frequents the Chatham area.

Your Tip Could Help Find Nicola

Concern for Nicola’s welfare is growing. If you have any vital information about her whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 01-1403. For other details, use the live chat on the police website or ring 101.

Please help bring Nicola home safely.