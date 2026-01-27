A woman has tragically died after being pulled from the water at Newhaven Harbour, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Emergency Services Respond Quickly

Emergency crews were called to Beach Road, Newhaven, at around 1pm on Tuesday following reports of a person struggling in the water. The woman recovered from the harbour but was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed her next of kin.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

RNLI Volunteers Assist

Brighton RNLI volunteers were dispatched minutes after the initial alert at 1.10pm.

“Our volunteers launched immediately but the Coastguard soon confirmed the casualty had been recovered by police and was on the beach. Our crew stayed on standby to provide medical support until other emergency services arrived. The lifeboat was stood down at 2.28pm.” Our thoughts are with everyone involved,” said the RNLI spokesperson.

RNLI Issues Safety Warning

The RNLI reminded the public always to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see someone in trouble in the water.