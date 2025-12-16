Woman Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Eastbourne Town Centre

A woman was taken to hospital on Monday evening after being stabbed in Eastbourne town centre.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 8.30pm in Terminus Road and responded promptly. The victim received treatment at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further medical attention. Her current condition has not been confirmed by authorities.

Following the stabbing, Sussex Police have increased their presence in the area with high-visibility patrols as they conduct enquiries to identify the suspect and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses who were present at the scene or captured relevant footage on mobile phones, CCTV cameras, or dashcams are being urged to come forward and assist the police investigation. Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 and quote serial number 1276. In an emergency, always dial 999 for immediate assistance.