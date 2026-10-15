Man found guilty of murdering 19-year-old in Chatham knife attack

A man has been found guilty of murdering a 19-year-old after stabbing him eight times during an attack at a property in Chatham.

Musa Salih was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, October 15, following the death of Harley Purdue.

Kent Police said Salih lured Mr Purdue to the communal basement of an address in Thorold Road at around 3am on December 2, 2025, intending to lock him in a toilet before stealing money from his bedroom.

An altercation followed when Salih tried to trap him, during which Mr Purdue was stabbed eight times.

Mr Purdue’s girlfriend intervened and police said Salih also attempted to injure her before fleeing the property and leaving the Medway area.

Arrested in Lewisham

Salih was arrested later the same day in Lewisham.

Police said a subsequent examination of his phone showed he had used an AI app to seek legal advice and updates about the incident.

Despite denying murder, the jury found Salih, 19, of Launceston Road, Greenford, guilty.

He is due to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, November 4.

Detective Sergeant Alastair Worton said: “Salih’s plan to steal Mr Purdue’s money in the middle of the night, whilst armed with a knife, resulted in the death of a young man and left his family mourning the loss of a loved one.”

He added that the investigation and arrest had ensured Salih was brought before the court.

“Our thoughts remain with Harley’s loved ones, whose strength and dignity throughout our investigation and the court proceedings have been commendable,” he said.