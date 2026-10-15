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SEA CHANGE Rhyl RNLI to lose all-weather lifeboat in 2028 after 175 years of servic

Rhyl RNLI to lose all-weather lifeboat in 2028 after 175 years of servic

Rhyl RNLI has announced that its all-weather lifeboat will leave the station in 2028, bringing an end to 175 years of all-weather lifeboat service in the town.

The station’s Shannon-class lifeboat Anthony Kenneth Heard, which arrived in 2019, will be withdrawn as part of wider changes to the RNLI fleet.

Rhyl’s crew said they were “saddened and disappointed” by the decision and described the departure as the end of a significant chapter in the station’s history.

The crew said they would remain proud of the lives saved and people rescued aboard the Shannon-class lifeboat.

New Atlantic 85 Mk4 to arrive

Despite the loss of the all-weather capability, Rhyl RNLI said it was looking ahead to the arrival of a new Atlantic 85 Mk4 lifeboat.

The station said volunteers would continue working to ensure Rhyl maintains a strong lifesaving service as rescue patterns around the coast change.

In a statement, the crew said: “We’ll always be proud of the lives saved and the people we have rescued onboard Anthony Kenneth Heard and the crew will be heavy-hearted when this chapter of lifesaving comes to an end.”

They added: “This said, we will look forward to the arrival of the new Atlantic 85 Mk4 and the opportunities it brings.”

The station also thanked the local community for its continued support as it adapts to the changing rescue profile.

The change is part of the RNLI’s wider long-term fleet strategy, which will deploy different lifeboat types based on changing incident patterns and local operational needs.

 

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