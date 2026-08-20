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MIGRANT CRISIS Two more men jailed over Epping protest disorder as prison sentences top 17 years

Two more men jailed over Epping protest disorder as prison sentences top 17 years

Two more men have been jailed for violent disorder during protests in Epping, bringing the total number sentenced over the disorder to 10.

Jonathan Glover, 48, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, and Charlie Land, 24, of Warren Close, Hatfield, were convicted following a 10-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

A jury found both men guilty of violent disorder on 1 June 2026, while Land was also convicted of criminal damage.

The offences relate to disorder during protests in Epping on 17 July 2025.

Footage from the scene showed Glover shouting at police officers and impeding police carriers as they arrived in the town.

Drone and police body-worn video also captured Land repeatedly damaging police vehicles during the course of the evening.

Both men returned to Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, 19 August, where Glover was jailed for 30 months and Land was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Eleven convicted over Epping disorder

A third man, Keith Silk, 34, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, was convicted at the same trial.

Silk was found guilty of violent disorder and criminal damage and is due to be sentenced on 10 November.

The latest sentences mean 11 men have now been convicted for their involvement in the disorder, with 10 of them sentenced.

Immediate custodial sentences handed down so far now total more than 17 years.

Police described the behaviour during the protests as “unacceptable”, with footage and other evidence gathered from the scene playing a significant role in identifying and prosecuting those involved.

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