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AIR SUPPORT Two arrested after reports of man approaching drivers with suspected firearm in Lancing

Two arrested after reports of man approaching drivers with suspected firearm in Lancing

Two men have been arrested after reports of a man approaching motorists with a suspected firearm in Lancing.

Sussex Police were called shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 7 following reports of a man with what was believed to be a firearm in the Brighton Road area.

Police said the man had reportedly been approaching drivers before leaving the area in the direction of Chester Avenue.

Armed police and helicopter deployed

The incident prompted a significant police response, with armed officers sent to the area.

A National Police Air Service helicopter from Redhill was also deployed to assist with the search.

Two men were subsequently arrested in connection with the investigation.

Both remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Increased police presence

Sussex Police said residents can expect an increased police presence in Lancing while officers investigate the circumstances of the incident.

A force spokesperson confirmed that officers, including armed response teams, had arrested two men “in connection with their enquiries”.

Police have so far described the weapon involved as a suspected firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information which could assist Sussex Police is urged to contact the force.

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