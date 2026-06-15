Cowes RNLI Rescues Unoccupied Rib Near Gurnard After Windsurfer Alert

Cowes RNLI lifeboat crew were scrambled on Friday morning after local windsurfers spotted an unoccupied rigid inflatable boat (rib) drifting near Gurnard on the Isle of Wight. The alert came at 11.50am when the windsurfer, noticing no one on board, contacted the Coastguard to raise the alarm amid fears the owner could be in trouble in the water.

Rapid Response At Sea

The RNLI crew quickly arrived on scene and were informed by the Coastguard that the rib’s owner had been located safely ashore, ending concerns of a possible water emergency.

Boat Secured Safely

Cowes RNLI secured the drifting rib and towed it back to Trinity Landing. After the operation, the lifeboat crew returned to station and carried out routine cleaning of their boat, preparing for further call-outs.

Community Cooperation

The lifeboat team thanked the local windsurfers for their vigilance and swift action that ensured an effective and timely response without any casualties.

Safety Reminder

Cowes RNLI urged members of the public that if they ever suspect someone is in distress in the water, they must call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.