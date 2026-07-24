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"LIFELESS" Father Jailed for Life After Fatally Shaking Four-Week-Old Baby Son

Father Jailed for Life After Fatally Shaking Four-Week-Old Baby Son

A father who violently shook his four-week-old son, causing catastrophic injuries that claimed the baby’s life, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years. Tony Bartlett, 39, of Axminster, Devon, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of murdering his son, Atticus, following a tragic incident at the family’s home in Chard, Somerset, on 16 July 2022.

Baby found “lifeless”

The court heard Bartlett had returned home after a night out with Atticus’ mother and was downstairs alone feeding the newborn. Atticus had been described as a fit and healthy baby before the incident. His mother later came downstairs to find her son looking “lifeless” and taking his final unassisted breaths. Neighbours and emergency services rushed to help, but despite their efforts, Atticus could not be saved. He was initially taken to hospital in Somerset before being transferred to Bristol Royal Infirmary, where he died a week later.

Catastrophic injuries

Medical examinations revealed Atticus had suffered devastating injuries to his brain, spinal cord and ribs. Experts told the court the injuries were consistent with recent severe head trauma caused by violent shaking and were at “the most severe end of the spectrum.”

Judge: “His life was ended before it really began”

Sentencing Bartlett, Mr Justice Cavanagh said the baby died as a result of “very violent shaking.” The judge said the attack had not been planned or premeditated but was carried out in a sudden fit of anger while Bartlett was heavily intoxicated. He told the court:

“Atticus should have had a long and happy life – his life was ended before it really began.

“He was very much loved and cherished during his very short life.”

Police praise family’s courage

Detective Sergeant Sarah Bowden, of Avon and Somerset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said the medical evidence proved Bartlett was solely responsible for the fatal injuries. She said:

“Tony Bartlett was alone with Atticus when he suffered these horrendous injuries and the medical evidence gathered during the investigation proves he was solely responsible for causing them.

“This is a devastating case in which a very young baby has lost his life as the direct result of a cruel act by a man who was supposed to provide him with the protection and care he needed.

“Our thoughts remain with Atticus’ family, who have shown great dignity and courage throughout a lengthy and complex investigation and trial.”

Bartlett will serve at least 18 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

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