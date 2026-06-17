England Fan Breaks Up Violent Brawl at Iceland Store in Islington

An England fan wearing a Declan Rice No.4 shirt stepped in to break up a wild brawl at an Iceland supermarket in Chapel Market, Islington, North London on Tuesday, 16 June. The incident, captured on video, saw the man calm tensions as two shoppers fought violently near the checkouts before police arrived at the scene.

Violent Clash Inside Store

Footage shows the England supporter trying to diffuse the situation when a man in a hoodie charged into the shop. The two men grappled on the floor, exchanging blows as other shoppers tried to separate them. The fan eventually helped escort one of the combatants away.

Crowd Gathers Outside

A large crowd quickly gathered outside the Iceland store, watching the chaos unfold. Passers-by and shoppers stood by, some recording the disturbing scenes on their phones.

Police Intervention

Metropolitan Police officers arrived shortly after to take control. The England-shirted man was seen speaking with officers, providing his account of the incident.

Public Reacts Online

The video sparked a flurry of social media comments. Some found humour in the bizarre scene, with one noting the gathering as a “real community” event despite the violence. Others joked about England player Declan Rice’s unexpected presence. Iceland Foods and the Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment on the disturbance.