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MISS PEADO Former prep school teacher jailed for seven years for sexually abusing schoolboy

Former prep school teacher jailed for seven years for sexually abusing schoolboy

A former Hertfordshire prep school teacher has been jailed for seven years after being convicted of sexually abusing a schoolboy over a four-year period.

Deborah Franklin, 65, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court after being found guilty of eight counts of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.

The offences were committed between 1991 and 1995 after Franklin met the victim when he was just nine years old and a pupil in her class at a preparatory school in Hertfordshire.

She later became the boy’s private tutor, giving her regular one-to-one access to him.

Prosecutors said Franklin abused that position of trust to repeatedly sexually abuse the child.

Abuse continued during private tutoring

Jurors heard that the offending took place during one-to-one tutoring sessions and continued over several years.

Evidence presented during the trial included accounts from members of the victim’s family and former friends who recalled what they considered to be an unusually close relationship between Franklin and the boy at the time.

The victim, who is now in his 40s, told how the abuse had cast a long shadow over his life and continued to affect him decades later.

The victim went to the police in 2024

The historic offences came to light after the victim contacted police in 2024.

He made the report after discovering that Franklin was still working at the same school.

Franklin denied the allegations following her arrest and told investigators the claims against her were untrue.

The case subsequently went before a jury, which convicted her of all eight counts.

Hertfordshire Police said Franklin was prosecuted under the Indecency with Children Act 1960, the legislation applicable when the offences were committed.

She was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

Victim encourages other survivors to speak out

Following the sentencing, the victim said he hoped his case would raise awareness that boys can be victims of sexual abuse and that offending committed by women should not be minimised.

He also encouraged other men who suffered sexual abuse during childhood to seek support, saying it was never too late to come forward and report what happened to them.

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