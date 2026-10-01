Man arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after woman allegedly urged into car in Fleetwood

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after a woman was allegedly approached by a driver and urged to get into his car in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Police were contacted following an incident on North Albert Street shortly after midday on Sunday.

Officers said a man driving a car pulled up alongside a woman and attempted to start a conversation with her.

The man is then alleged to have got out of the vehicle, approached the woman and encouraged her to get inside the car.

The woman was able to move away from him and contacted police.

Man arrested

Following enquiries, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and a public order offence.

He remains in police custody while enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Lancashire Police said officers understand the incident is likely to cause concern within the local community.

Neighbourhood patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Police have encouraged anyone who is concerned or would like further information to speak with officers carrying out patrols in Fleetwood.

The investigation remains ongoing.