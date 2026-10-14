Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Broadstairs

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Broadstairs.

Kent Police were called to reports of concern for a person in the Ranelagh Grove area of St Peter’s at 7.41am on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Officers attended alongside paramedics, where a man in his 30s was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

A 61-year-old man from the local area was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area between 7pm on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 14-0240.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been announced.