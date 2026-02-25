Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WEAPON RECOVERED AT MOSQUE Man Arrested with Weapon at Manchester Mosque

Police swooped last night after two men were seen acting suspiciously with a weapon inside...

Published: 9:55 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 9:55 am February 25, 2026

Police swooped last night after two men were seen acting suspiciously with a weapon inside Manchester Central Mosque. The incident unfolded around 8.40pm on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, at the mosque on Upper Park Road.

Fast Police Response

Officers quickly arrived and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug. He remains in custody as inquiries continue. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

Community Reassured Amid Ramadan Worship

Superintendent Simon Nasim of the City of Manchester Central district said:

“Yesterday evening officers attended a local mosque after reports two men were acting suspiciously and carrying an offensive weapon while people were worshipping during Ramadan.

“We swiftly arrested one individual and are working to locate the other. No threats were made, and thankfully, no one was harmed.

“You may see increased patrolling as we carry on with our enquiries. Please approach our officers with any concerns.

“There’s no place for weapons on our streets. We’re committed to keeping all communities safe to worship peacefully and live without fear.

“Anyone committing such offences will face the full force of the law.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers urge anyone with information to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or use the LiveChat on their website. Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Note: Comments remain open, but hate speech will not be tolerated. The message is clear: in dark times, be kind or be quiet.

More news from Manchester

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

PITCH BLACK CHOAS Storm hero cops risk it all to save woman trapped at Aberavon Beach

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Blast of Water Burst Main Floods Busy Islington Road in London

UK News

RED TAPE Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News

VIOLENT ENCOUNTER Notorious Reading Burglar Chloe Keates Jailed for 59 Weeks

UK News

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NO MEMORY Brandy-fuelled Samurai Sword Chaos Lands Man in Jail

UK News

Brandy-fuelled Samurai Sword Chaos Lands Man in Jail

UK News

Horsham Man Jailed for 22 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

National News

Horsham Man Jailed for 22 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Abuse

National News

UNDER ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News

Knife-Wielding Thugs Raid London Jeweller’s in Broad Daylight

Breaking News
MORE FOR YOU

LOCKDOWN Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News

Leeds A&E on Lockdown After Shooting Victim Drives Himself In

UK News

STATION AMBUSH King’s Cross Assault: Police Hunting Men in Shocking Attack

UK News

King’s Cross Assault: Police Hunting Men in Shocking Attack

UK News

SMS TO PRISON Tube ‘SMS Blaster’ Gang Busted and Jailed After Off-Duty Detective Stops £80k Scam

UK News

Tube ‘SMS Blaster’ Gang Busted and Jailed After Off-Duty Detective Stops £80k Scam

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

JUSTICE SERVED Man Jailed for Stabbing Housemate with Fishing Knife in Leicester

UK News

Man Jailed for Stabbing Housemate with Fishing Knife in Leicester

UK News

FUELLED KILLING Man Locked Up for Life Over Murder of Duane Keen

UK News

Man Locked Up for Life Over Murder of Duane Keen

UK News

UK FIRST Mum Gives Birth After UK’s First Deceased Donor Womb Transplant

UK News

Mum Gives Birth After UK’s First Deceased Donor Womb Transplant

UK News
Watch Live