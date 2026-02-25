Police swooped last night after two men were seen acting suspiciously with a weapon inside Manchester Central Mosque. The incident unfolded around 8.40pm on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, at the mosque on Upper Park Road.

Fast Police Response

Officers quickly arrived and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug. He remains in custody as inquiries continue. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

Community Reassured Amid Ramadan Worship

Superintendent Simon Nasim of the City of Manchester Central district said:

“Yesterday evening officers attended a local mosque after reports two men were acting suspiciously and carrying an offensive weapon while people were worshipping during Ramadan. “We swiftly arrested one individual and are working to locate the other. No threats were made, and thankfully, no one was harmed. “You may see increased patrolling as we carry on with our enquiries. Please approach our officers with any concerns. “There’s no place for weapons on our streets. We’re committed to keeping all communities safe to worship peacefully and live without fear. “Anyone committing such offences will face the full force of the law.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers urge anyone with information to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or use the LiveChat on their website. Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Note: Comments remain open, but hate speech will not be tolerated. The message is clear: in dark times, be kind or be quiet.

