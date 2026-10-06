Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PROTESTOR CHARGED Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

A man has been charged following disorder during a protest in Gosport as migrants were brought ashore on Sunday night.

Jamie Lee Bennett, 38, of Thyme Avenue, Whiteley, has been charged with failing to comply with a prohibited assembly direction.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 26.

Twelve arrested following Gosport protest

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary made 12 arrests following the protest on Sunday, October 4.

Around 350 people gathered near Haslar Road as authorities prepared for the arrival of migrants who had crossed the Channel.

Police introduced a Section 34 dispersal order across Gosport and imposed other public order conditions.

The crowd eventually dispersed at around 2am on Monday.

Several police officers were treated for injuries at the scene, although no serious injuries were reported.

Eleven people remain under investigation

The remaining 11 people arrested have been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

The alleged offences under investigation include assaulting police officers, racially aggravated public order offences, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, affray, obstruction of a highway and failing to comply with police directions.

One man was arrested after ambulances were allegedly prevented from travelling along Clayhall Road.

Five people were also issued with Section 35 dispersal notices requiring them to leave a specified area.

Police enquiries into the disorder remain ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man jailed for life after plotting terrorist attack on Israeli Embassy in London

LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after plotting terrorist attack on Israeli Embassy in London

Court News, UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

KIDNAP ATTEMPT Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

Crime, UK News
Twelve arrested after clashes at Gosport protest as 149 migrants brought ashore

ARRESTS MADE Twelve arrested after clashes at Gosport protest as 149 migrants brought ashore

UK News
Former Hampshire police chief accused of sex while on duty as misconduct hearing begins

UNFAIR COP Former Hampshire police chief accused of sex while on duty as misconduct hearing begins

UK News
Devoted mum-of-three killed in M4 crash while travelling to visit family

FUNDRAISER Devoted mum-of-three killed in M4 crash while travelling to visit family

UK News
Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies following suspected fail-to-stop collision in Wakefield

FATAL HIT AND RUN Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies following suspected fail-to-stop collision in Wakefield

Breaking News, Crime
Woman who refused to give up plane window seat to crying child sues airline and passenger who filmed her

PLANE STUPID Woman who refused to give up plane window seat to crying child sues airline and passenger who filmed her

US News
Girl, 11, found dead in Worcestershire park after being reported missing

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Girl, 11, found dead in Worcestershire park after being reported missing

UK News
Man in his 20s found dead as bomb disposal team called to Wirral home

SUBSTANCE PROBE Man in his 20s found dead as bomb disposal team called to Wirral home

UK News
Cat Insurance in the UK: What You’re Paying For

Cat Insurance in the UK: What You’re Paying For

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tributes paid to 11-year-old girl found dead in Worcestershire park

NAMED AND PICTURED Tributes paid to 11-year-old girl found dead in Worcestershire park

UK News
Government confirms contingency plans after 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport

Government confirms contingency plans after 149 migrants brought ashore in Gosport

Breaking News
Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man given indefinite hospital order over fatal Uxbridge stabbing

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Residents evacuated as 12 fire engines tackle major blaze in Nottingham city centre.

BLAZE INFERNO Residents evacuated as 12 fire engines tackle major blaze in Nottingham city centre.

UK News
Hove woman due to stand trial over stalking and harassment allegations

IN COURT Hove woman due to stand trial over stalking and harassment allegations

Court News, National News
Two Wiltshire Police dogs put to sleep after testing positive for Brucella canis

HEALTH SCARE Two Wiltshire Police dogs put to sleep after testing positive for Brucella canis

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
American Airlines passenger complains after seatmate removes shirt and ‘takes over’ part of her seat

REFUND DEMAND American Airlines passenger complains after seatmate removes shirt and ‘takes over’ part of her seat

US News
How Subscription Businesses Can Protect Payments as They Scale

How Subscription Businesses Can Protect Payments as They Scale

UK News
Eight people evacuated as fire tears through historic Kingston market

KINGSTON BLAZE Eight people evacuated as fire tears through historic Kingston market

Breaking News
Watch Live