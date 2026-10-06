Man charged following Gosport protest as 11 others remain under investigation

A man has been charged following disorder during a protest in Gosport as migrants were brought ashore on Sunday night.

Jamie Lee Bennett, 38, of Thyme Avenue, Whiteley, has been charged with failing to comply with a prohibited assembly direction.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 26.

Twelve arrested following Gosport protest

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary made 12 arrests following the protest on Sunday, October 4.

Around 350 people gathered near Haslar Road as authorities prepared for the arrival of migrants who had crossed the Channel.

Police introduced a Section 34 dispersal order across Gosport and imposed other public order conditions.

The crowd eventually dispersed at around 2am on Monday.

Several police officers were treated for injuries at the scene, although no serious injuries were reported.

Eleven people remain under investigation

The remaining 11 people arrested have been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

The alleged offences under investigation include assaulting police officers, racially aggravated public order offences, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, affray, obstruction of a highway and failing to comply with police directions.

One man was arrested after ambulances were allegedly prevented from travelling along Clayhall Road.

Five people were also issued with Section 35 dispersal notices requiring them to leave a specified area.

Police enquiries into the disorder remain ongoing.