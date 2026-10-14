Man convicted of murder after brutal assault left victim unable to receive cancer treatment

A man has been convicted of murder after a violent attack left his victim in a coma and too unwell to undergo potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

Alfie Conway-Ryle, of Ilderton Road, Southwark, was found guilty at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, October 14, of murdering 66-year-old William Ffrench, known to family and friends as Owen.

Owen suffered a catastrophic brain injury after Conway-Ryle repeatedly stamped on his head during an attack near Southwark Park in June 2024.

He never regained consciousness.

Months later, while still in hospital, Owen was diagnosed with lung cancer. Doctors concluded that the condition he had been left in by the assault meant he was unable to tolerate treatment or consent to it.

He died on March 9, 2025.

Attack captured on CCTV

Police were called to Jocelyn Street, SE15, at around 4.15am on June 27, 2024, following reports of a serious assault.

CCTV showed Conway-Ryle and Owen involved in an altercation near Surrey Canal.

The court heard that Owen repeatedly pleaded to be left alone before Conway-Ryle deliberately tripped him to the ground and stamped on his head more than 15 times over around 40 seconds.

Owen was found unconscious and taken to hospital with multiple brain bleeds, extensive facial fractures and broken ribs.

Witnesses identified Conway-Ryle as the attacker and he was arrested at the scene.

Murder charge followed victim’s death

Conway-Ryle was initially charged with attempted murder after the attack and denied the offence.

Following Owen’s death, detectives launched a murder investigation to establish whether the assault had made more than a minimal contribution to his death.

Police worked with Owen’s treating clinician, an oncologist, a neuropathologist and a forensic pathologist.

Their evidence established that the injuries caused by the assault had left Owen unable to receive cancer treatment and had materially contributed to his death.

The charge was upgraded to murder in February 2026.

Detective Inspector Richard Mackenzie said: “The investigation did not end with Owen’s assault.

“Following his death, detectives were faced with the complex and unique task of understanding the long-term impact of the injuries inflicted by Conway-Ryle.”

He said medical evidence had been crucial in proving the attack had fatal consequences long after it took place.

Family says ‘justice has finally been served’

In a statement, Owen’s family described him as the “life and soul” of the family and said they had never been given the chance to say goodbye.

They said: “Justice has finally been served today for our beloved uncle.”

The family added that his “unconditional love will remain the guiding light of our family forever”.

Conway-Ryle had also previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker after biting an officer following his arrest.

He is due to be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, December 4.