Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SPECIAL DELIVERY PCSO Delivers Puppies Amid Burglary Visit in West Yorkshire

Some pawsitive news from West Yorkshire Police! On 24 February 2026, PCSO Mann was called...

Published: 12:20 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:20 am February 26, 2026

Some pawsitive news from West Yorkshire Police! On 24 February 2026, PCSO Mann was called to an Oxenhope home to offer crime prevention advice after a break-in. But things took an unexpected turn.

Unexpected Midwife Moment

While on duty, the resident’s Yorkshire Terrier suddenly went into labour. Without missing a beat, PCSO Mann stepped up as an impromptu midwife. She helped deliver four healthy puppies safely — a proud moment for the dog’s very first litter.

From Crime to Compassion

This heartwarming episode perfectly shows how West Yorkshire officers go beyond the call of duty. From supporting crime victims to welcoming new life, their dedication and compassion shine through in every situation.

More news from Oxenhope

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

POLICE CHASE Reckless Driver Jailed After Dartford Police Chase

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT Teen Girl Targeted in Crawley Alleyway – Police Hunt Suspect

National News

MACHETE ATTACK Manchester Man Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Bolton

UK News

RANDON ATTACK Horrific Random Stabbing: 9-Year-Old Lilia Dies Playing Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

NCA RAID Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS People Smugglers Busted Running Vietnamese Migrant Network

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

COP CAUGHT OUT Officer Slapped with Warning After Lewd Xmas Night Out

UK News

Officer Slapped with Warning After Lewd Xmas Night Out

UK News

VILE RAPIST Ashford Date Rapist Locked Up for Seven Years

UK News

Ashford Date Rapist Locked Up for Seven Years

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News

PETROL BOMB ATTACK Mother Left Fighting For Life After Petrol Bomb Attack in Stoke

UK News

Mother Left Fighting For Life After Petrol Bomb Attack in Stoke

UK News

TRAGIC M40 CRASH Young Woman Dies Following Horror Collision

UK News

Young Woman Dies Following Horror Collision

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News

M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News

HIGH RISK CROSSINGS People Smuggler Jailed for Over Eight Years After Ferrying Migrants to UK

UK News

People Smuggler Jailed for Over Eight Years After Ferrying Migrants to UK

UK News

BUS PASS Cop Caught Driving to Work Without Licence or Insurance – Fired After Repeat Offence

UK News

Cop Caught Driving to Work Without Licence or Insurance – Fired After Repeat Offence

UK News
Watch Live