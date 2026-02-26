Some pawsitive news from West Yorkshire Police! On 24 February 2026, PCSO Mann was called to an Oxenhope home to offer crime prevention advice after a break-in. But things took an unexpected turn.

Unexpected Midwife Moment

While on duty, the resident’s Yorkshire Terrier suddenly went into labour. Without missing a beat, PCSO Mann stepped up as an impromptu midwife. She helped deliver four healthy puppies safely — a proud moment for the dog’s very first litter.

From Crime to Compassion

This heartwarming episode perfectly shows how West Yorkshire officers go beyond the call of duty. From supporting crime victims to welcoming new life, their dedication and compassion shine through in every situation.

