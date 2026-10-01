People smuggling gang leader jailed over Channel disaster that killed 27 migrants

A people smuggling gang leader involved in the deadliest small boat disaster recorded in the English Channel has been jailed after being convicted over the deaths of 27 migrants.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter by the Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris over the November 2021 tragedy.

The victims, mainly Iraqi Kurds, died after an overcrowded inflatable boat capsized in rough seas off the coast of Calais on November 23, 2021.

Five women and a young girl were among those who died. Just two people survived.

Smugglers charged migrants €3,000 each

French prosecutors identified Abwbaker as one of the leading figures in the organised people smuggling network responsible for arranging the fatal crossing.

The gang, which included Afghan and Kurdish traffickers, charged migrants around €3,000 each for a place on the vessel.

Despite the dangerous conditions and the suitability of the boat for crossing one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, the overcrowded dinghy was sent into the Channel.

A French fisherman raised the alarm after discovering bodies floating in the sea near Calais.

An extensive search and rescue operation followed, but only two people from the boat were found alive.

NCA tracked gang leader to Cheltenham hotel

A major cross-border investigation was launched into those responsible for organising the crossing.

National Crime Agency investigators subsequently tracked Abwbaker to a hotel in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Investigators established that he had entered Britain concealed in the back of a lorry.

He was arrested in the UK in 2022 and extradited to France the following year to face prosecution.

Five more gang members convicted of manslaughter

Abwbaker was not the only member of the network convicted over the deaths.

Five other gang members were convicted of manslaughter and received prison sentences ranging from six to ten years.

A further seven defendants were convicted of related offences, including facilitating illegal immigration and participating in organised criminal activity.

Their sentences ranged from suspended prison terms to four years behind bars.

NCA condemns ‘callous nature’ of smuggling gangs

National Crime Agency Deputy Director of Investigations Craig Turner said the case demonstrated the “callous nature” of organised criminal gangs involved in arranging dangerous Channel crossings.

He said those responsible showed no regard for the risks of sending people into open water aboard an overloaded and unsuitable inflatable boat, with 27 of those on board ultimately losing their lives.

Mr Turner also praised French police and prosecutors for their work in securing the convictions.

The NCA said tackling organised immigration crime and the criminal networks behind people smuggling remains a priority.