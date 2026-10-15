Police appeal after teenager assaulted outside Folkestone bar

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted outside a bar in Folkestone.

The incident happened outside Party Bar in Tontine Street at around 3.30am on Sunday, October 4.

Kent Police said a man in his late teens was allegedly assaulted following a verbal altercation with a man and a woman who were not known to him.

The teenager attended hospital for treatment to facial injuries and has since been discharged.

Officers are continuing to investigate and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information, including relevant mobile phone footage, should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/164198/26.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.