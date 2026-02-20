The shocking attack caught the authorities’ attention

Detectives have launched an urgent appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train travelling from Leeds to Manchester Airport. The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Thursday, 1 January, shortly after the victim boarded and was looking for a seat.

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with the assault. Officers believe he may hold crucial information to help with their investigation.

How to help

If you recognise the man, contact British Transport Police immediately.

Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

Quote reference number 671 dated 1 January.

Your tip-off could be the key to bringing justice for the victim.