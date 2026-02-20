The shocking attack caught the authorities’ attention
Detectives have launched an urgent appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train travelling from Leeds to Manchester Airport. The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Thursday, 1 January, shortly after the victim boarded and was looking for a seat.
Do you recognise this man?
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with the assault. Officers believe he may hold crucial information to help with their investigation.
How to help
- If you recognise the man, contact British Transport Police immediately.
- Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.
- Quote reference number 671 dated 1 January.
Your tip-off could be the key to bringing justice for the victim.