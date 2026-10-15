Serving Police Scotland officer convicted of rape and other sexual offences

A serving Police Scotland officer has been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including three counts of rape.

Carmichael John Williamson, 32, was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of four charges relating to offences committed in Shetland between 2014 and 2022.

Police Scotland said the first report was received in December 2023 and related to offences alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2022, when Williamson was a serving officer.

During the investigation, further offences dating from 2014 and 2015 were reported. At that time, Williamson was serving as a special constable.

He was arrested, charged and suspended from duty on January 10, 2024.

Williamson has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, December 8.

Detective Superintendent Stevie Bertram, from Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the victims in this case, and I wholeheartedly commend their strength in reporting these crimes.”

He added that the conviction demonstrated the force’s determination to investigate offending by police officers regardless of whether offences were committed on or off duty.

“We are absolutely committed to rooting individuals who are involved in criminality out of this organisation,” he said.