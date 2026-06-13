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BALCONY COLLAPSE Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

Tourist Hurt As Ninth-Floor Balcony Collapses Into Spanish Hotel Pool

A tourist was hospitalised after a ninth-floor balcony at the Izan Cavanna Hotel in La Manga, southeast Spain, collapsed into the hotel’s swimming pool on Friday evening. Emergency services received multiple 999 calls just after 7.30pm reporting the incident, which left the man unconscious amid falling debris. Paramedics transferred the injured man, approximately 50 years old, to Virgen de la Arrixaca Clinical Hospital with emergency staff alerted ahead of his arrival. Details of his condition have not yet been released.

Balcony Shatters Above Pool

The balcony structure suddenly detached from the ninth floor before crashing into the swimming pool below. Eyewitness reports triggered a fast emergency response, with rescue teams treating the tourist at the scene before hospital transfer. The hotel has yet to comment publicly on the collapse.

Past Hotel Health Scare

This is not the first serious incident at the Izan Cavanna. In August last year, almost 200 guests suffered from a salmonella outbreak, with around 20 hospitalised, including a toddler. Hotel management assured guests they were handling the health crisis with care and transparency.

Rising Spanish Hotel Safety Concerns

The balcony collapse follows a series of recent structural failures in Spanish hotels. In April, five people were hurt when a ceiling collapsed at the Poseidon Palace Hotel in Benidorm. Days later, two guests were injured after a floor gave way during dinner at the Rey Don Jaime Hotel in Majorca.

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