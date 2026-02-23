Kent Police are urgently searching for Max Blaker, a 16-year-old teen who vanished late Sunday night.

Last Seen and Description

Max was last spotted around 11.40pm on 22 February 2026. He stands 5ft 11in tall, slim, with short brown hair and a slight goatee beard. At the time, Max wore a black winter jacket, black trousers, and trainers.

Possible Locations

Max has known connections to the Swale area. Authorities are keen to locate him as soon as possible.

How You Can Help

If you have any critical information about Max’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 22-1471. For other details, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or call 101.

Related: HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth • Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy • Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

More Local News