URGENT APPEAL Urgent: Missing 16-Year-Old Teen from Chatham

Kent Police are urgently searching for Max Blaker, a 16-year-old teen who vanished late Sunday...

Published: 3:17 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 3:17 pm February 23, 2026

Kent Police are urgently searching for Max Blaker, a 16-year-old teen who vanished late Sunday night.

Last Seen and Description

Max was last spotted around 11.40pm on 22 February 2026. He stands 5ft 11in tall, slim, with short brown hair and a slight goatee beard. At the time, Max wore a black winter jacket, black trousers, and trainers.

Possible Locations

Max has known connections to the Swale area. Authorities are keen to locate him as soon as possible.

How You Can Help

If you have any critical information about Max’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately, quoting reference 22-1471. For other details, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or call 101.

 

Topics :Missing People

