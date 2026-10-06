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TEEN RAPE CHARGE Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

Warminster teenager charged with attempting to rape boy aged under 13

A 15-year-old boy from Warminster has been charged with attempting to rape a child aged under 13.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, previously appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on September 8.

The case was adjourned and is due to return to the same court on Wednesday, October 7, for case management.

The defendant faces one charge of attempted rape relating to an alleged offence in 2024.

Reporting restrictions in place

Attempted rape is an indictable-only offence and would ordinarily be dealt with at the Crown Court.

However, because the defendant is aged under 18, the case is being dealt with through the youth court process at this stage.

Strict reporting restrictions apply.

The complainant is entitled to lifelong anonymity under sexual offence reporting laws.

The defendant is also protected from identification while he remains under 18, unless a court orders otherwise.

The allegation has not been proven and the case remains before the courts.

 

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