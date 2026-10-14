Witness appeal after three men attacked and robbed in Dartford town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men were assaulted during a robbery in Dartford town centre.

The incident happened at a bus stop in Home Gardens between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Kent Police said the three victims were approached by a group of six men before being punched and kicked.

One of the victims is also believed to have been struck with a belt.

Money and a bag were stolen during the incident.

Officers attended and enquiries are continuing to identify and locate those responsible.

The suspects are described as being white or of mixed ethnicity and aged from their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/168745/26.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.